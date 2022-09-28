UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Prevent Smuggling Of Urea Fertilizers Specific For Kharan

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda Rehim Mirwani chaired a meeting to prevent the smuggling of urea fertilizer outside of the district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda Rehim Mirwani chaired a meeting to prevent the smuggling of urea fertilizer outside of the district on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Mahfooz Baloch, Deputy Director Agriculture Munir Ahmad Halimi, Risaldar Major Haji Khudabakhsh Sasoli, Soil Fertility Officer Agriculture Aziz Muhammad, Risaldar Line Officer Haji Shaukat Ali Shadizai and Risaldar Mahmood Jan Syahpad including all urea fertilizer dealers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers of Kharan district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda Rahim Mirwani instructed the officers to make a regulation for the dealers of urea fertilizer operating in the district with the best strategy for its supply as whenever a dealer's truck loads urea fertilizer then the NOC copy would be submitted to DC office so that they don't face difficulties, ensuring Kharan dealers selling their goods only to Kharan farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan directed the assistant commissioner and Risaldar Major to prevent the smuggling of urea fertilizer outside Kharan under any circumstances and also ordered the officials posted at Levies Check Post to remain alert.

