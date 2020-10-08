DC chairs meeting to resolve problems of special people

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Tuesday directed the MS DHQ Teaching Hospital to hold weekly medical board for special persons and ensure presence of ENT specialists so that they could not face any difficulty in obtaining certificates.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to resolve issues of special persons.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Shiraz Warraich,District Officer Special education Shahid Mukhtar and others.

Later on, representatives of special persons presented their issues in the meeting as well.