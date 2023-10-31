DC chairs meeting to return illegal migrants

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi, Capt. (retd) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding illegal immigrants to return their homes after the completion of deadline till October 31.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the return of illegally staying foreigners and their methods to ensure the implementation of the orders about the evacuation of foreigners by the government.

Assistant Commissioner Dhader, Assistant Commissioner Bhag, Assistant Commissioner Muchh, Assistant Commissioner Suni Major Risaldar, SHOs, representatives of law enforcement agencies and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that we have to ensure the implementation of all the instructions of the government saying that in this regard, after the last date given by the government for the voluntary repatriation of foreigners to their country, steps should be taken under a concrete strategy to send them back to their country.