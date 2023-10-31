Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Return Illegal Migrants

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC chairs meeting to return illegal migrants

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi, Capt. (retd) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding illegal immigrants to return their homes after the completion of deadline till October 31.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the return of illegally staying foreigners and their methods to ensure the implementation of the orders about the evacuation of foreigners by the government.

Assistant Commissioner Dhader, Assistant Commissioner Bhag, Assistant Commissioner Muchh, Assistant Commissioner Suni Major Risaldar, SHOs, representatives of law enforcement agencies and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that we have to ensure the implementation of all the instructions of the government saying that in this regard, after the last date given by the government for the voluntary repatriation of foreigners to their country, steps should be taken under a concrete strategy to send them back to their country.

Related Topics

October All Government

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi I ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport to be ren ..

51 seconds ago
 DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and in ..

DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and investor engagement

1 minute ago
 Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

15 minutes ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

16 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

16 minutes ago
Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

2 hours ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

2 hours ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

2 hours ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan