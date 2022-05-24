DC chairs meeting to review 5-day anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the 5-day long anti-polio drive and directed the magistrates to ensure cooperation with the health department for monitoring of anti-polio teams and vaccination of the children in their respective areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the 5-day long anti-polio drive and directed the magistrates to ensure cooperation with the health department for monitoring of anti-polio teams and vaccination of the children in their respective areas.

He further said that all parents should immunize their under 5 years of age children and must give them Vitamin A drops to improve their resistance against the diseases.

The DC emphasized that besides the urban areas no children in rural areas should be left without vaccination and the health department take special measures in this regard.

Tariq Salam Marwat underlines the need to mobilize transit teams and ensure the vaccination of the children at the bus stops and other places.

He urged parents to must vaccinate their children for the future of this country, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza, Deputy Commissioner Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief / Human Rights Muhammad Abid, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sohaib Shah, Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Havelian Lubna Iqbal, Health Coordinator, education and other officers.