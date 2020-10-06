UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-dengue Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

DC chairs meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar Ul Haq on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were being reported .

The DC said Area Incharges and Supervisors at Union council level are responsible for elimination of dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against them if found negligent.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the field staff to make the campaign moresuccessful.

