UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-polio Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio arrangements

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon Monday said that polio was a national obligation and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at Soorhia Badshah sports complex to review arrangements for the upcoming five-day anti-polio drive to be commenced from October 26 to 30.

He directed to adopt a comprehensive strategy for administering polio drops to 257,327 children upto the age of five years.

He said that in order to make polio drive 100 percent successful all available resources to be utilized.

He directed District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Arjun Kumar Raathi and Incharge PPHI Sanaullah Mangi to visit hospitals and ensure completion of necessary work in stipulated time.

Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, DSP Umer kot Ayoub Dars, IHS Incharge Sobdar, MS four talukas, WHO representative Dr Daya Khatri, Doctors, Para medical staff and relevant officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sports Polio Visit October All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

3 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

8 minutes ago

PTI govt mulling over reforms in LG deptts: Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Heat wave to continue for next one week in Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime accused in Zainab murder case presented befo ..

2 minutes ago

Promotion of social, cultural, religious values es ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.