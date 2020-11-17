DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain ® Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for anti polio drive to commence from 30th November.

Among others District Health officer Dr Mazhar Kalhoro, Dr Shabir ul-Hasnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain, Polio eradication officer Dr Ghulam Ali Solangi,N staff officer Dr Lubna Gnaghro, DMISH Dr Fida Hussain Memon and relevant officers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed teams constituted for the polio campaign to ensure administering two polio drops to the children up to five year age.

He also directed to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) while carrying out polio eradication campaigns. DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Earlier health department informed the meeting about training sessions arranged for administering polio vaccination and as many as 871 teams have been constituted for administering polio drops to 3,9753 children.