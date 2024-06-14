DC Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-Polio Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli has said that for the success of the polio campaign, understanding and support should be taken from all stakeholders.
This he said while presiding over the meeting regarding the review of advance arrangements to make the polio campaign successful.
According to the handout issued here on Friday, he further said that polio is a contagious disease that is very important to eradicate, so solutions to the problems and difficulties faced in connection with the polio campaign should be sought from the elected district council members, union council members, and municipal corporation members so that any problems and difficulties can be solved.
The commissioner, during the meeting, also directed the officers of the health department to find out the reasons for the poor performance of the polio campaign in the union councils and adopt effective strategies to solve them.
In the meeting, the officers of the Mirpurkhas Health Department were briefed that the cooperation of the police is needed for the appointment of transit points at the entrances and exits of Mirpurkhas.
Additional Commissioner I, Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Mirpurkhas Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retd. Asad Ali Chaudhry, Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, Acting Director Local Government Ayaz Ali, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.
