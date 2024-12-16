DC Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The first day of week-long anti-polio campaign concluded on Monday with thousands of children immunized
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The first day of week-long anti-polio campaign concluded on Monday with thousands of children immunized.
A review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, assessed the performance of polio workers and addressed challenges faced during the campaign, said an ICT administration spokesperson.
The meeting held to evaluate the progress of the polio drive, attended by district health officers and administrative officials. The discussion focused on the performance of 2,693 polio workers deployed in the Federal capital and the challenges encountered during the campaign.
The workers were tasked with vaccinating children in households and at public places. Officials assured that measures were in place to ensure the safety of the polio teams. Residents were urged to cooperate with the workers to help eliminate the disease.
Speaking at the meeting, DC Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the importance of community support. "If polio workers do not reach your area, please contact your local union council," he advised, ensuring no child is left unvaccinated. The campaign would continue till December 22 and polio teams will go door to door to vaccinate children.
