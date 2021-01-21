DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for by-election

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja on Wednesday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements for by-election on PS-43 Sanghar-III to be conducted on February 16th 2021.

Addressing the meeting, DC directed to ensure arrangements on polling day including provision of water, electricity, washrooms particularly ensuring special arrangements for people with disability.

DC said that vote was a national identity therefore; the best arrangements for by-elections would be made enabling people to exercise right of vote He also directed the health departments to make arrangements for hand sanitizers, masks and hand gloves for the polling staffs on polling day.

DC also directed the Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkars to visit every polling station aiming to review arrangements made for the poling process.

Among others District Election Commissioner Sanghar Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani, District education officer Naseer Jogy and others were also present.