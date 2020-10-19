UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Bilal shahid Rao Monday chaired a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Bilal shahid Rao Monday chaired a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

According to a handout issued here, the meeting was attended by SSP Nausheroferoze Altaf Hussain Leghari, Police, Rangers, Health, Revenue and Intelligence officials and Ulemas of different sects.

Addressing the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that celebrating Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal, fervor and in befitting manner was part of our faith and Muslims belonging to different sects celebrates Eid-Milad-un-Nabi according to their sentiments.

DC said that all government offices and buildings would be illuminated on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

DC assured to follow code of conduct formulated by the Home department and strict action would be taken against evil-minded spreading riots during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Ulema of different sects assured the meeting for their cooperation and full support to maintain an environment of peace, love and brotherhood during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

