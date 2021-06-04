UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that polio was a big threat for the future of our children which can be controlled with collective efforts

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that polio was a big threat for the future of our children which can be controlled with collective efforts.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for polio drive to be started from June 07.

DC said that due to collective efforts of health department and other relevant institutions Tharparkar district was polio free district since 1999, however it was responsibility of health department as well as other stakeholders to play active role in order to make polio campaign successful in national interest and for the sake of secure better future of the children.

DC directed officers of district health department to make training of polio teams more effective and personally monitor performance of the polio teams.

DC also instructed to conduct departmental action against polio teams found negligent in order to improve performance in next polio campaign.

District Health officer Tharparkar Dr. Gordhan Das, Focal person Polio programme and Additional District health officer Dr. Bhart Kumar told the meeting that district health department have finalized all arrangements for conducting upcoming polio drive in which about 2,65339 children of 44 union councils of district upto 5 years age would be administered polio drops.

He said that for this purpose 1147 teams have been constituted including 1012 mobile, 71 fixed and 64 transit teams besides 219 Incharges, 62 UC MOs and 13 taluka supervisor were also assigned duty.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar, Dr, Nasrullah Thebo, Deputy Director Social welfare Nalji Mal, Station Director Radio Pakistan Mithi Syed Akber Ali Shah, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso and officers of relevant departments were also attended the meeting.

