DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and implementation on Covid related SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed the concerned authorities to pay special attention to cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days and warned of taking strict action against officers found negligent regarding carrying out cleanliness drives. He directed the officers of Health Department to bound all shopkeepers to inoculate Covid-19 vaccine and seal shops of owners who refuse to administer preventive vaccines. He cautioned about spreading deadly virus during Eid days, therefore the Sindh Government following instruction of NCOC, has decided to ban entry of people in sacrificial animals markets without Covid vaccine and maintaining social distance.

The DC directed all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and DSPs to ensure implementation of new SOPs formulated by the Sindh Government and pay visits of markets, bus stops and public places.

He directed to seal shops of persons who are found non-vaccinated and also administer corona related SOPs in passenger vehicles.

The DC directed officers of Municipal Committee Umerkot and all town committees to make better arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha days and set up complaint centers in order to address grievances of people. He directed to ensurecleanliness in Eid Gaahs with availability of water in areas facing shortage of water. He asked the Health Department to set up camps in cattle markets for administering Covid vaccine to buyers and also instructed Deputy Director Livestock to also set up vaccination camps for sacrificial animals. SSP Shahjahan Pathan, ACs, Deputy Director LiveStock and other officers were also present on the occasion.