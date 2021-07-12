UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and implementation on Covid related SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed the concerned authorities to pay special attention to cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days and warned of taking strict action against officers found negligent regarding carrying out cleanliness drives. He directed the officers of Health Department to bound all shopkeepers to inoculate Covid-19 vaccine and seal shops of owners who refuse to administer preventive vaccines. He cautioned about spreading deadly virus during Eid days, therefore the Sindh Government following instruction of NCOC, has decided to ban entry of people in sacrificial animals markets without Covid vaccine and maintaining social distance.

The DC directed all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and DSPs to ensure implementation of new SOPs formulated by the Sindh Government and pay visits of markets, bus stops and public places.

He directed to seal shops of persons who are found non-vaccinated and also administer corona related SOPs in passenger vehicles.

The DC directed officers of Municipal Committee Umerkot and all town committees to make better arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha days and set up complaint centers in order to address grievances of people. He directed to ensurecleanliness in Eid Gaahs with availability of water in areas facing shortage of water. He asked the Health Department to set up camps in cattle markets for administering Covid vaccine to buyers and also instructed Deputy Director Livestock to also set up vaccination camps for sacrificial animals. SSP Shahjahan Pathan, ACs, Deputy Director LiveStock and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Water Vehicles Market All Government

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

18 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.