DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Monsoon Emergency

Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Thursday chaired a meeting to view the arrangements made for disposal of accumulated rain water here at Darbar Hall.

While addressing a meeting Deputy Commissioner said that all related departments should take steps on emergency basis for disposal of rain water from low lying areas of the district, adding that in other cases legal action would be initiated against officials found negligent. He said that all steps were being taken to prevent the general public from any problem before and after the rains.

DC directed Municipal and Town Committee officials to take steps for rain water disposal and keep the machinery activated as the season has started. He directed officials of Irrigation department to ensure the vigilance of protective embankments of River Indus in the district limits while steps were taken to strengthen the weak sites of embankments.

DC directed all assistant commissioners to keep a tight vigil on the ongoing work of water disposal.

Presiding another meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar instructed officials of the Municipal Committee and Town Committees to make arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation during the Eid days, lifting of remains of sacrificial animals and conducting sprays afterwards.

He also instructed to ensure improvement in the disposal system and covering manholes to provide a tension free environment to the general public.

Deputy Commissioner also directed Municipal and Town Committee officials to set up Control Rooms and cancel the vacations of staff. DC directed Assistant Commissioners for strict observation of SOPs issued by the government, during the Eid days and also ensured the monitoring of the sanitation situation after scarification.

He also instructed to strictly adhere to SOPs during collection of skins of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said that Assistant Commissioners led committees were assigned the authority to issue permission at tehsil level for skin collections.

The meeting was attended by all tehsil Assistant Commissioners, Municipal Committee and Town Committee officials, officials of local government, public health engineering, irrigation and other related departments and briefed the meeting about arrangements made in this regard.

