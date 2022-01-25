DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual flower, vegetable show

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Ali Memon Tuesday said that better arrangements have been made this year to provide entertainment to the people during the annual flower exhibition in Mirpur Khas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the 64th Flower Exhibition here.

DC said that the flower show could be successful in a better way only with the cooperation and collaboration of the concerned departments.

Meeting decided that the event will be held at Mirpur Khas Gymkhana and the exhibition will be held at Gulistan-e Baldia Park.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner instructed the Administrator Municipal Corporation Aziz-ur-Rehman Tunio to take special care of flower water and other necessities including cleaning at the selected places.

He directed the concerned police officers to make special security arrangements during the event, he said, adding that a team would be brought from Karachi for the fireworks to entertain the people of the city more than the previous fireworks display.

It was decided in the meeting that two committees have been constituted to fulfll their responsibilities. One committee would monitor arrangements of the flower show and the other committee would take care of the arrangements of the musical program under the supervision of General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Amin Memon.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti, Mansoor Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Pamanand Principal BDMC, Deputy Director Agriculture Gharam Baloch, CEO Primary Nabi Bakhsh Gurchani, Abdul Salam Sheikh of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, M Noor Qureshi, Abdul Karim Memon, DF O Mehboob Ali Bhatti, Range Forest Officer Ahmed Khan along with other members and concerned officers attended the meeting.

