UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Annual Flower, Vegetable Show

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 07:10 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual flower, vegetable show

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Ali Memon Tuesday said that better arrangements have been made this year to provide entertainment to the people during the annual flower exhibition in Mirpur Khas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the 64th Flower Exhibition here.

DC said that the flower show could be successful in a better way only with the cooperation and collaboration of the concerned departments.

Meeting decided that the event will be held at Mirpur Khas Gymkhana and the exhibition will be held at Gulistan-e Baldia Park.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner instructed the Administrator Municipal Corporation Aziz-ur-Rehman Tunio to take special care of flower water and other necessities including cleaning at the selected places.

He directed the concerned police officers to make special security arrangements during the event, he said, adding that a team would be brought from Karachi for the fireworks to entertain the people of the city more than the previous fireworks display.

It was decided in the meeting that two committees have been constituted to fulfll their responsibilities. One committee would monitor arrangements of the flower show and the other committee would take care of the arrangements of the musical program under the supervision of General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Amin Memon.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti, Mansoor Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Pamanand Principal BDMC, Deputy Director Agriculture Gharam Baloch, CEO Primary Nabi Bakhsh Gurchani, Abdul Salam Sheikh of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, M Noor Qureshi, Abdul Karim Memon, DF O Mehboob Ali Bhatti, Range Forest Officer Ahmed Khan along with other members and concerned officers attended the meeting.

APP/mhs-nsr DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual flower ,vegetable show Mirpurkhas,Jan 25 (APP) Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon has said that better arrangements have been made this year to provide entertainment and rejoice to the people of the city with the annual flower and vegetable exhibition in Mirpur Khas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Flower & Vegetable Show Committee General Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Khan and committee members to review arrangements for the 64th Flower Exhibition in his office.

DC said that the flower show could be successful in a better way only with the cooperation and collaboration of the concerned departments.

It was finally decided that the event will be held at Mirpur Khas Gymkhana and the exhibition will be held at Gulistan-e Baldia Park.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the Administrator Municipal Corporation Aziz-ur-Rehman Tunio to take special care of flower water and other necessities including cleaning at the selected places.

He directed the concerned police officers to Special security arrangements should be made during the event, he said, adding that a team would be brought from Karachi for the fireworks to entertain the people of the city more than the previous fireworks display.

It was decided at the meeting that two committees would carry out their responsibilities in the program. One committee would monitor arrangements of the flower show and the other committee would take care of the arrangements of the musical program under the supervision of * Azhar Karim Jilani, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Amin Memon. Will fulfill its responsibility. In the meeting * Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti, Mansoor Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Pamanand Principal BDMC, Deputy Director Agriculture Gharam Baloch, CEO Primary Nabi Bakhsh Gurchani, Abdul Salam Sheikh of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, M Noor Qureshi, Abdul Karim Memon, DF O Mehboob Ali Bhatti, Range Forest Officer Ahmed Khan * along with other members and concerned officers attended.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Water Agriculture Mirpur Khas Baldia Nawaz Khan Event From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

1 hour ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.