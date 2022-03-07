DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for containing spread of animals disease

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for preventing livestock from skin disease (Lumpy)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for preventing livestock from skin disease (Lumpy).

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Ikraam Rao apprised the meeting that no case of lumpy had so far been reported in Nosheroferoz District and officers of Livestock department were visiting cattle farms.

He said that Lumpy skin disease was primarily spread between animals by biting insects such as Mosquitoes and biting flies therefore it was essential to carry out fumigation spray in cattle pans to kill mosquitoes and flies.

He said that lumpy disease was not more lethal and affected cows or buffaloes recovered completely within a week.

He refuted the impression that drinking milk and eating a flash of sick animals was harmful to humans. The Deputy Commissioner directed taluka officers of the livestock department to visit cattle markets and set up control rooms at district level for getting information about skin disease and also educate people about Lumpy.