DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for preventing animals from skin disease

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :In order to take account of animal skin disease and to prevent its spreading, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panwar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting DC said that in rural areas the livelihood of residents mostly depends on animal breeding that provides basic requirements of milk and meat.

In this regard DC instructed staff of Livestock Department to immediately prepare a contingency plan to cope up with skin disease of animal Lumpy and other diseases to prevent its spread.

He directed to submit the contingency Plan at DC office while Focal Persons be posted at Tehsil level in this regard. He said that flies and mosquitoes are the main source of spread of this disease for which the Local Government and town administration should immediately start anti mosquito spray throughout the district.

DC said that presently Sindh Government has issued orders for termination of animal markets to prevent further spread of disease and this order shall be strictly implemented by Assistant Commissioners.

He said, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of Livestock and other departments shall hold meetings with livestock owners and take steps for treatment of infected animals and prevent its further spread. DC directed the officials to prepare a list of required medicines and vaccines for the disease and submit the same at the earliest. Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry Dr Inayatullah Mirani said that more than 250 cases of skin disease are reported from the district and their treatment is in progress. He said that this disease can spread from 3% to 85% while chances of animal deaths are 2% to 3%. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Sonia Kaleem, DHO Dr Daulat Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho,DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of livestock department.