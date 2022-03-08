UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Preventing Animals From Skin Disease

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 09:30 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for preventing animals from skin disease

In order to take account of animal skin disease and to prevent its spreading, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panwar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :In order to take account of animal skin disease and to prevent its spreading, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panwar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting DC said that in rural areas the livelihood of residents mostly depends on animal breeding that provides basic requirements of milk and meat.

In this regard DC instructed staff of Livestock Department to immediately prepare a contingency plan to cope up with skin disease of animal Lumpy and other diseases to prevent its spread.

He directed to submit the contingency Plan at DC office while Focal Persons be posted at Tehsil level in this regard. He said that flies and mosquitoes are the main source of spread of this disease for which the Local Government and town administration should immediately start anti mosquito spray throughout the district.

DC said that presently Sindh Government has issued orders for termination of animal markets to prevent further spread of disease and this order shall be strictly implemented by Assistant Commissioners.

He said, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of Livestock and other departments shall hold meetings with livestock owners and take steps for treatment of infected animals and prevent its further spread. DC directed the officials to prepare a list of required medicines and vaccines for the disease and submit the same at the earliest. Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry Dr Inayatullah Mirani said that more than 250 cases of skin disease are reported from the district and their treatment is in progress. He said that this disease can spread from 3% to 85% while chances of animal deaths are 2% to 3%. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Sonia Kaleem, DHO Dr Daulat Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho,DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of livestock department.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress Same Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Seven terrorists killed among Commanders Hasil Dod ..

Seven terrorists killed among Commanders Hasil Doda, Washdil in Turbat IBO

26 seconds ago
 WDD organised seminar on women empowerment

WDD organised seminar on women empowerment

2 minutes ago
 199 new corona cases confirm in KP

199 new corona cases confirm in KP

2 minutes ago
 Three killed, three children wounded by anti-perso ..

Three killed, three children wounded by anti-personnel mine north of Kyiv: offic ..

2 minutes ago
 Premier League suspends deal with Russian broadcas ..

Premier League suspends deal with Russian broadcaster

2 minutes ago
 Rashid Mahmood, an officer of Pakistan Administrat ..

Rashid Mahmood, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service assigned charge of ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>