DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for National census

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting in his office to review arrangements for 7th National census to be conducted in August 2022

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting in his office to review arrangements for 7th National census to be conducted in August 2022.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC directed officers of relevant departments to complete preparation in this regard because conducting population census was a national obligation which could be tackled with collective efforts.

DC said that by furnishing correct data helps in right decision making. He said that Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) has been appointed as focal person while a control room would also be set up at district level.

Divisional Census Coordinator Munawar Ali apprised the meeting that the census will be carried out in 2 phases from 01 August 2022 through complete digitalization and all data to be filled on line on tablet.

He further said that staff hired for conducting the census would be provided one week of IT training.

Divisional Census Coordinator Munawar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Mehdi Malov, Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Syed Ammar Hussain besides Assistant Commissioners of education Department, Local Government, Statistics Department and all Taluka were present on the occasion.