DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Tackling Malaria

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 08:01 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Leghari on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements to deal with Malaria disease

The meeting was attended by the officers of Health, Local Government, Public Health engineering, PPHI and Revenue departments.

The meeting was attended by the officers of Health, Local Government, Public Health engineering, PPHI and Revenue departments.

DC expressing his great concern over the increasing number of malaria cases stressed the need for making collective efforts to prevent people from fatal disease and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

DC said that to make Mirpurkhas district malaria-free was among the priorities of district administration.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Jay Raam Daas sharing the data said that as many as 266005 samples were collected in Mirpurkhas district to detect malaria from January 2022 to December 2022 out of which 46541 samples were tested positive from January 2023 to July 2023 about 147334 samples were collected out of them 25753 samples found positive, similarly in this month around 41841 samples were collected out of which 13432 reports were found positive with a ratio of 32%.

He said that the main cause of detected malaria cases was climate change. Last year 521 dengue virus cases were reported in Mirpurkhas district, he added.

