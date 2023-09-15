DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The meeting was attended by scholars and religious leaders from various schools of thought who discussed the issues and matters relevant to the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad assured the scholars that every possible issue would be addressed and resolved. He emphasized that no effort would be spared to find solutions to their concerns.

He instructed relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply, minimize gas load shedding, clean procession routes for Milad-un-Nabi processions, and install streetlights on time. He also stressed covering open manholes and ensuring that streetlights should be functional.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of the district, HESCO, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) representatives, and police officers.