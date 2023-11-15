Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the national anti-polio campaign to commence from November 27 to December 3

Addressing the meeting, DC Hyderabad said that five Training of polio teams and all other necessary arrangements to administer anti-polio drops to all children up to one year of age should be completed well in advance while intensive efforts are needed to achieve 100% results.

He said that during the campaign, police personnel should be deployed at the transit points and by stopping the transport vehicles, children up to five years of age should be given anti-polio shots as well as the refused cases.

During the campaign,383610 children of the district will be vaccinated against polio, for which a total of 1565 mobile teams, 60 transit teams, and 152 fixed teams have been appointed.

He further informed that all the necessary arrangements including better strategy, and training of polio teams are being completed in advance to make the campaign successful.

DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner to Mehwish Barro and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

