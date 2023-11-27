DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran Khuwaja here on Monday presided over a meeting with relevant officers to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran Khuwaja here on Monday presided over a meeting with relevant officers to review arrangements for upcoming general elections.

Addressing the meeting the DC directed officers of all departments particularly the education works department to visit all polling stations and ensure facilities including water, electricity, boundary wall and ramp for persons with disability as conducting general elections was our national obligation therefore no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Election officer Muhammad Umer apprised the meeting that most polling stations were established in school buildings therefore officers of education works should make bound their staff to complete work in stipulated time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Salim Jatoi, all Taluka Assistant Commissioners, officers of the Works and Services Department, the Agriculture Department and District Health Officer Faiz Muhammad Marri were also present in the meeting.