DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Larkana Dr. Sherjeel Noor Channa on Thursday presided over a meeting related to security measures and maintaining religious harmony during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Larkana, Ulema of various schools of thought, officials of law enforcement agencies, Police officials, Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed arrangements to maintain law and order during the sacred month of Muharram so as to avoid any untoward incident.

The DC directed the police officials to make foolproof security arrangements during Muharram and implement government orders and not to allow anyone to carry weapons during Muharram days. Besides, keep a vigilant eye on suspects likely to create disturbance.

It was stated that provocative speeches should not be allowed because these speeches spread hatred among various sections of people. The government has also banned entry on some speakers who deliver such speeches, it was further stated.

The DC Larkana asked the Police officials to have meetings with religious leaders of various schools of thought to ensure peace and tranquility during Muharram days.

He also instructed Police Officers to be more active during the Muharram days.

He also asked the SSP Larkana to implement the contingency plan

and set up control rooms to facilitate the people so that they can contact these control rooms if needed during Muharram.

He directed Municipal Commissioner LMC, Chief Officer District Council Larkana, Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of District Larkana to remove encroachment on the routes of processions of Muharram and to keep the cities and towns properly clean.

He also directed the officials of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the District to ensure cleanliness and functioning of street-lights in Larkana city and other towns of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana appealed to the Ulema of all schools of thought and the people of Larkana to remain peaceful and demonstrate a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity to maintain the sanctity of the Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ulema of various schools of thought assured the meeting of their full cooperation and presented their suggestions for maintaining peace and tranquility during Muharram-ul-Haram.

DC Larkana also directed SEPCO/WAPDA authorities to remove electric wires dangling along routes of processions.

The DC Larkana also directed the health authorities to establish medical camps at various spots in consultation with police where proper medicines would be made available, the doctors should be made available at taluka hospitals and CMC Hospital Larkana round the clock during Muharram-ul-Haram, the supply of electricity supply should be ensured by WAPDA/ SEPCO authorities especially on 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram- ul-Haram and SEPCO personnel should also accompany the processions for removing any wires which obstruct the passage of processions.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the Assistant Commissioners to hold a meeting in their respective areas to resolve the issues.

SSP Larkana affirmed that supremacy of law would be upheld and violators of law would be dealt with an iron hand.

He warned that anyone trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during Muharram would be apprehended.

He said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, law and order will be ensured in any case, protecting the life and property of the people is our top priority. He said that you and we have a lot of responsibilities in this month, so everyone should fulfill their responsibilities. He said that the code of conduct should be strictly enforced. He said that we are all Muslims and we have to take care of each other's feelings.

The officials of Shahbaz Rangers Larkana told the meeting that security will be provided after listening to all of participants of the meeting and the orders received will be implemented in any case. It is the duty of all of us to protect this country, they told.

A prayer was offered at the end of the meeting. All stakeholders participated in the meeting.