DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Urs “ Baba Bulleh Shah”

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (R), Aurangzeb Haider on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Urs “ Baba Bulleh Shah”.

SP, investigation, Rao Tahir Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry , Chairman and members of Baba Bulleh Shah religious affairs committee and other officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements for the Urs. The urs’ celebrations would start from August, 30 to September, 1.

The DC directed to make proper arrangements for cleanliness of around the mausoleum and facilitation of the pilgrims.

The urs ceremonies would be monitored through CCTV cameras, the DC added.

