DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Taslim Akhter Roa here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio campaign which would be started form October,28.
The meeting was held in committee room which was attended by CEO Health, Dr Muhammad Talha Sherwani and other officials concerned.
The CEO while briefing the meeting said the drive would be started from October, 28 and continued till November 3.
More than 280,000 children up to five years would be immunized anti-polio and Vitamin A drops during the drive, he added.
The CEO said the training for polio workers was continued in all three tehsils of the district, adding, 1198 teams had been formed to administrator drops to children in the district.
The DC directed to follow micro plan strictly to achieve targets of the campaign.
