DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for polio drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R), Aurangzaib Haider here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements regarding anti-polio campaign which would be started from October 28 in the district.

The campaign would continue till November 1 to immunize polio drops to 751,828 children up to 5 years.

The teams would also give vitamin A pills to children.

126 UCMOs and 578 area In-charges had been deputed in the drive, the DC added.

As many as 2990 teams including 2785 mobile, 131 fixed and 74 transit teams would administator the drops to children.

The deputy commissioner urged parents to cooperate with the teams to achieve the targets of the campaign.

