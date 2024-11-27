DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for anti-corruption week

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram to review preparations for the Anti-Corruption Week.

The meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Muhammad Waqas, Regional Officer Information, Irshad Afridi, Principals of various colleges and other concerned officials took several important decisions for observing the week.

The responsibilities were assigned to all departments and institutions and they were directed to share their proposed programs with the deputy commissioner’s Office.

For anti-corruption week, a grand seminar will be held at the District Council Hall in which people of different schools of thought will participate.

Similarly, all departments will display banners on their offices on which slogans against the scourge will be written.

In addition, the educational institutions will also organize special programs on the subject.

The deputy commissioner said that corruption was a scourge and its eradication was the religious and national responsibility of all of us.

He said that a special awareness session on corruption should be held in the morning assembly for 5 minutes on a daily basis in all educational institutions across the district so that corruption was considered a socially detestable act and a clean and tidy society could be created.

APP/azq/378