DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Tree Plantation Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for tree plantation drive during the spring season.
While chairing the meeting, he said 10,00000 saplings would be planted in districts, Gujranwala and Wazir Abad during the drive.
The deputy commissioner said that the assistant commissioners of every tehsils had been directed to make effective strategy to achieve set targets during the drive.
The saplings would be planted in schools, hospitals, road and around the banks of canals especially to make the environment healthy.
The DC directed to make plan with coordination of industries for planting sapling in industrial areas.
