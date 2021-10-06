UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements Made For Eid-Milad-u- Nabi (SAW)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for celebrating Jashan-e-Eid-e Milad-u-Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal and fervor

Addressing the meeting DC said Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) is Rehhmat- ul- Aaalmeen for entire world while Rabi-ul-Awal is the month of obliging humanity.

The DC directed Health, Local Government departments and all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with ulemas on taluka level to resolve their issues regarding Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi.

He also directed to remove encroachments in the routes of Milad- processions. The DC directed officers of the health department to arrange Naat and Qiraat competition among school Children through organizing Milad programmes in High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools.

DC assured Religious leaders for his complete cooperation regarding Eid-Milad Nabi and to set up a control Room at district level.

DC directed HESCO officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi particularly from Maghrib to 1.

00 am.

The DC asked the Police department to ensure fool proof arrangements with deployment of traffic police on the routes of Milad processions and prepare a comprehensive plan for maintaining traffic flow on the roads.

The DC directed officers of all departments to illuminate government buildings on the day.

The DC asked all Municipal and Town officers to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements around routes of Milad processions and Mosques.

ASP city Police Shah Zafar Sidddique apprised the meeting members that Police had chalked out a plan to provide Security to Milad Mahafil and processions, however, ulema and citizens should also cooperate with the police.

Ulema of Jamaat-e-Ahal-e-sunnat and religious leaders communicated their problems and also shared their proposals.

Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, ADHO Dr.

Asadullah Daahri, Information officer Sher Muhammad Jamali,representatives of Milad Committee, Religious leaders, officers of traffic police, Local Government, Social welfare, Health, Hesco and other departments were also present.

