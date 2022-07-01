UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements Made For Monsoon Rainfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 08:59 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements made for monsoon rainfall

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Friday presided over a meeting regarding arrangements made for monsoon rainfall predicted by the Meteorological department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Friday presided over a meeting regarding arrangements made for monsoon rainfall predicted by the Meteorological department.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC said that the District administration was taking all possible steps to provide relief to people in the upcoming monsoon season.

He warned to take strict action against sanitation officers and staff if rain water accumulated on the roads.

DC directed officers of municipal, town and public health department to ensure cleanliness of all drainage and sam nullah immediately and keep drainage disposal functional to maintain flow of water in low lying areas.

He further directed to make necessary arrangements for ensuring availability of pumping stations to drain out water during rainfall and also arrange standby generators in case of electricity failure while getting damaged machinery repaired so that water drain out could be ensured in likely monsoon rain.

DC also directed all officers to appoint a focal person after setting up a control room with coordination of all institutions to protect people from any inconvenience and keep close contact and submit its report to the DC office.

He emphasized upon officers of the irrigation department to strengthen embankments of all canals ahead of likely rainfall and also ensure availability of life saving drugs in all health centers with attendance of Doctors and Para medical staff and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. DC directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to set up control rooms in their and all offices and devise contingency plan after holding meetings with all departments at taluka level.

All relevant officers apprised the meeting about arrangements made for tackling monsoon difficulties and assured their support to protect people from any mishap.

Among others District health officer Dr. Daulat Jamali, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, DSP Police Sher Ali Jamali,officers of education, livestock,public health, irrigation all Assistant Commissioners, Municipal,town officers and other relevant officers wee also present on the occasion.

