Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for Chehlum Shuhada-e Karbala

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for Chehlum Shuhada-e Karbala. Addressing the meeting, DC said that control rooms would be set up at district and taluka level for monitoring the chehlum situation.

He directed all Assistant commissioners to pay visits of the routes of majalis and processions and finalise necessary arrangements.

DC directed officers of the health department to ensure availability of required medical facilities including presence of Doctors, ambulance and medicines during mourning processions and majalis.

DC instructed SEPCO authorities to avoid unnecessarily load shedding and town officers to make lighting arrangements in their respective areas. DC appealed to ulema of all faiths to remain peaceful during Chehlum and any group can register complaints with the control room instead of taking law into their own hands.

Among others ulema belonging to different school of thoughts including Maulana Abdul Rehman Dangraaj, Hafiz Mufti Hamadullah, Hub-e-Ali Hyderi, Syed Akhtiar Hussain Shah, Syed Naveed Ali Shah and yed Zahid Ali Shah, officers of Police, Rangers,Revenue and other departments were also present.

