UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements Of LG Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:15 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements of LG elections

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in connection with finalizing the arrangements for local government elections and implementation of the Code of Conduct regarding four seats of Nawabshah and Daur scheduled on March 26, 2023

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in connection with finalizing the arrangements for local government elections and implementation of the Code of Conduct regarding four seats of Nawabshah and Daur scheduled on March 26, 2023.

Addressing the meeting the DC said the election is a national responsibility and district administration would adopt all measures to hold fair and transparent elections.

He vowed that administrative officials should discharge their duty remaining above political, religious or community affiliations, adding he said during the election no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

The DC said a contingency plan regarding transport, availability of basic facilities at polling stations, posting of polling staff and security at polling stations shall be fully implemented. Briefing the meeting, Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer SBA Muhammad Yousuf informed that Ward No 3 of Union Committee 3 of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja of Municipal Committee SBA, Union Committee 6 of TMS HM Khoja, Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah's Ward 2 & 3 of Union Committee 8 and UC Soomar Khan Jamali of Tehsil Daur 2 are commencing on March 26, 2023.

He said all arrangements including the posting of Returning officers, training of staff, the printing of ballot papers, security and others are finalized. 32 polling stations and 118 polling booths are set up for local government elections, he said.

He said more than 308 staff would discharge their duty during the election process.

He said a total of 44,449 voters exercise their right of a franchise out of which 24,055 are male voters and 20,349 are female voters.

Addressing the meeting SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said police and rangers would be posted at polling stations to maintain the law and order situation while no one would be allowed to take the law in his hand.

The meeting was also attended by District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Deputy Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, DSP Habib-ur Rehman Lashari, Ashraf of Indus Rangers and all Returning Officers.

Related Topics

Election Rangers Police Education Law And Order Male Nawabshah Saud March All Government Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

25 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

25 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

25 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

25 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.