DC chairs meeting to review arrangements of next anti polio drive

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman of Anti-Polio Committee Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the officers concerned to get hundred percent results of the national anti-polio campaign that will continue from January 16 to 22.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman of Anti-Polio Committee Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the officers concerned to get hundred percent results of the national anti-polio campaign that will continue from January 16 to 22.

He directed the officers concerned to pay maximum attention to the UCs showing low performance so that children can get anti-polio doses.

He also directed that all resources should be used to reduce the refusal cases to zero level.

The N-Stop Officer Dr.

Bisma Memon, while briefing the meeting, said that during the national anti-polio campaign, as many as 350,000 children under 5 years of age would be immunized.

For this purpose, 1565 mobile teams, 151 fixed teams and 60 transit teams will perform their duties under the supervision of 354 area In-charges and 111 UC MOs, Dr Bisma said.

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Kazim Jatoi, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.