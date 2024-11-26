In connection with the preparations for the 17th anniversary of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27, a meeting was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa in Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner's office

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) In connection with the preparations for the 17th anniversary of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27, a meeting was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa in Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner's office.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave directions to the officers to carry out their responsibilities.

In the meeting, the SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso was instructed to ensure law and order in any case and also to make the traffic system more efficient and effective.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) instituted the Director of Local Government and Municipal Commissioner to make the cleaning process more efficient and effective on the occasion of the anniversary and they assured him of their full support and instructed the TMA officials too.

However, the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department were asked to ensure the supply of clean drinking water. Apart from this, the DC directed the SEPCO officials to avoid load shedding on the occasion and to ensure standby generators.

The deputy commissioner gave instructions to the officials of the health department to set up medical camps and ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff and the availability of medicines.

Along with this, he instructed that ambulances should be kept in a ready position and mobile medical service should be started on the roads leading to Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

The DC instructed the officials of the Building and Roads Department to complete the remaining works of signboards, car parking and roads as soon as possible so that the guests coming to Varsi do not face any kind of inconvenience. He instructed all officials of the district to prepare their own contingency plans in this regard.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmed Laghari said, "I am thankful to the DC Larkana who has held a regular meeting. It is a good step".

He said that arrangements should be made for cleanliness, sanitation, lighting, traffic plan, health facilities, clean drinking water and car parking so that the guests do not face any kind of inconvenience.

On that occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal khan Khoso said that around 8 thousand police personnel Jawans will perform their duties on the occasion of the anniversary.

SSP Special Branch Mansoor Mughal, assistant commissioners of the district, district commissioners and all other concerned officers participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation.