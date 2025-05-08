Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements To Deal Emergency Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram on Thursday presided over an important meeting to review arrangements and preparations made at the district level to deal with any possible emergency situation after the Indian aggression.

The meeting was attended by officials of the district administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Local Bodies, Food Department, PESCO and other relevant authorities.

The orders were issued in the meeting to Rescue 1122 and Fire Brigade to be ready for immediate response and to ensure the availability of emergency wards, medicines and other facilities in the hospitals.

On this occasion, the Food Department was mobilized to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items and crackdown on hoarding.

The assistant commissioners were directed to visit the markets on a daily basis and ensure the supply of essential items at fixed prices and in sufficient quantities.

The deputy commissioner asked the relevant institutions to keep the food storage and delivery routes open at all times.

The Civil Defense and Public Information Departments were tasked to launch a joint campaign to create awareness among the public. The deputy commissioner directed that the public should not face shortage of basic necessities under any circumstances.

He warned that there would be no leniency towards those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

