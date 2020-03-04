UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Availability Of Anti-snake,dog Bite Vaccines In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

DC chairs meeting to review availability of anti-snake,dog bite vaccines in hospitals

The Deputy commissioner Nadeemu Rehman Memon chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss matters pertaining to unavailability of anti-snake and dog bite vaccines

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy commissioner Nadeemu Rehman Memon chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss matters pertaining to unavailability of anti-snake and dog bite vaccines.

DC asked the Chief Municipal officer (CMO) of Municipality to accelerate the work of cleanliness and dog killing. DC directed health officials to devise a strategy to carried out anti-mosquito spray in all union councils. He also asked all assistant commissioner of 4 talukas to take steps for removing encroachments from city areas causing hurdles in way smooth traffic flow in the city.

Deputy commissioner also asked District Health Officer (DHO) to ensure availability of anti-snake and dog bite vaccines in the hospitals.

DC asked additional director local government Mian Muhammad to submit a report about expenses incurred during fiscal year 2019-20 and Income tax payable soon. Among others additional deputy commissioner one Haq Nawaz Shar, SSP Umerkot Ejaz Shaikh, AC's of 4 Talukas, chairmen municipal committees, town committees and union councils also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Traffic Shar All From Government

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

13 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

11 minutes ago

Balochistan to impose ban on plastic bags

3 minutes ago

Serbia to Elect Parliament on April 26 - President ..

4 minutes ago

Visegrad Group Nations Discuss Coordinated Respons ..

4 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.