DC chairs meeting to review availability of anti-snake,dog bite vaccines in hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy commissioner Nadeemu Rehman Memon chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss matters pertaining to unavailability of anti-snake and dog bite vaccines

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy commissioner Nadeemu Rehman Memon chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss matters pertaining to unavailability of anti-snake and dog bite vaccines.

DC asked the Chief Municipal officer (CMO) of Municipality to accelerate the work of cleanliness and dog killing. DC directed health officials to devise a strategy to carried out anti-mosquito spray in all union councils. He also asked all assistant commissioner of 4 talukas to take steps for removing encroachments from city areas causing hurdles in way smooth traffic flow in the city.

Deputy commissioner also asked District Health Officer (DHO) to ensure availability of anti-snake and dog bite vaccines in the hospitals.

DC asked additional director local government Mian Muhammad to submit a report about expenses incurred during fiscal year 2019-20 and Income tax payable soon. Among others additional deputy commissioner one Haq Nawaz Shar, SSP Umerkot Ejaz Shaikh, AC's of 4 Talukas, chairmen municipal committees, town committees and union councils also attended the meeting.