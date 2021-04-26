DC chairs meeting to review corona situation in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Ibrar Ahmad Jaffer has said that third wave of coronavirus was spreading rapidly therefore to prevent people of district from lethal virus, all possible steps were being taken for ensuring strict implementation on SOPs.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Monday to review prevailing situation of coronavirus in the district.

Among others Vice Chancellor People's Medical University for Women Dr. Gulshan Memon, District Health Officer(DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali, MS PMC Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and Health Department officials were also present.

Addressing the meeting DC asked health department to highlight coronavirus hotspot areas in order to enforce smart lock down to contain the spread of deadly virus.

He appreciated teamwork of all institutions during first and second wave of corona enabling to stop spread of corona in the district to great extent and hoped same spirit would be continued.

DC directed officers of Health Department to conduct over 500 tests in rush areas, all Taluka hospitals and Rural Health centers and submit reports based on umber of corona patients, suspicious patients and others to his office on daily basis.

He also directed to ensure availability of Doctors and technical staff in DHO office for guidance and co ordinate with virus patients willing to isolate at their homes He further directed to accelerate process of free corona vaccines to people and instructed MS PMC hospital to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen 100-bed corona isolation ward, admission of patients, medicines, Doctors and Para medical staff and essential material,.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali informed that as many as 77,828 samples have so far been taken to detect virus out of which 2910 patients tested positive, 73336 detected negative, 30 rejected while reports of 1552 people were awaited. DHO further said that 2 patients died during last 24 hours and 20 succumbed to disease so far and number of corona patients in the district was 84, Jamali said that about 9484 people have so far been administered first dose while 4268 persons were given second dose of covid vaccine.