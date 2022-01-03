UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Corona Vaccination Process

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 07:48 PM

DC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination process

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday said that keeping in view the prevailing situation of Coronavirus, maximum vaccination was necessary to contain further spread of deadly virus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday said that keeping in view the prevailing situation of Coronavirus, maximum vaccination was necessary to contain further spread of deadly virus.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office to review the corona vaccination process.

DC emphasized upon officers of Health department to prepare a plan for achieving target set for corona vaccination with close coordination of PPHI and other relevant institutions and no negligence will be tolerated during on-going vaccination process. District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Daulat Ali Jamali apprised the meeting that around 535,912 people have been vaccinated first dose of corona vaccine while 424,531 people had provided both jabs, meanwhile, 21,201 persons were given vaccine booster dose.

DHO said that so far 1,030,840 persons are vaccinated against Corona throughout the district. He said that vaccination teams were also deployed in rural and far-flung areas of the district with the coordination of Assistant commissioners and social welfare organizations to vaccinate the public according to the given target.

Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Weesar briefed in detail about Corona vaccination that was in progress at PPHI supervised by health centers of the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ameena Brohi, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Maryam Rajput and officials of related departments.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man kills brother over property dispute

Man kills brother over property dispute

1 minute ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katcheri, 30 complaints lodged

CPO hold Khuli Katcheri, 30 complaints lodged

1 minute ago
 Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across cou ..

Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across country

1 minute ago
 OPEC Elects Candidate From Kuwait to Serve as New ..

OPEC Elects Candidate From Kuwait to Serve as New Secretary General From August ..

1 minute ago
 Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman ..

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman Buzdar

4 minutes ago
 150 liter of liquor confiscated during crackdown

150 liter of liquor confiscated during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.