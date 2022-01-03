DC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination process

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday said that keeping in view the prevailing situation of Coronavirus, maximum vaccination was necessary to contain further spread of deadly virus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday said that keeping in view the prevailing situation of Coronavirus, maximum vaccination was necessary to contain further spread of deadly virus.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office to review the corona vaccination process.

DC emphasized upon officers of Health department to prepare a plan for achieving target set for corona vaccination with close coordination of PPHI and other relevant institutions and no negligence will be tolerated during on-going vaccination process. District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Daulat Ali Jamali apprised the meeting that around 535,912 people have been vaccinated first dose of corona vaccine while 424,531 people had provided both jabs, meanwhile, 21,201 persons were given vaccine booster dose.

DHO said that so far 1,030,840 persons are vaccinated against Corona throughout the district. He said that vaccination teams were also deployed in rural and far-flung areas of the district with the coordination of Assistant commissioners and social welfare organizations to vaccinate the public according to the given target.

Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Weesar briefed in detail about Corona vaccination that was in progress at PPHI supervised by health centers of the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ameena Brohi, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Maryam Rajput and officials of related departments.