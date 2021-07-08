UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Review Covid-19 Vaccination Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

DC chairs meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination process

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti has presided over a meeting with civil society activists, citizens and ulema of different sects regarding the vaccination process for Coronavirus

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti has presided over a meeting with civil society activists, citizens and ulema of different sects regarding the vaccination process for Coronavirus.

He said that Covid-19 was very lethal disease which could only be contained through administering vaccine.

DC emphasized upon ulema to get themselves and family members injected against Covid-19 and make people aware about the fatality of disease and motivate them to not pay any heed to baseless and fake news being spread about Covid-19.

He asked officers of the health department to set up vaccination camps in mosques during Friday prayers, Majalis and big congregations for inoculating people.

DHO Dr. Daulat Jiskani informed the meeting that there was no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine available at vaccination centers.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Aftab Ahmed, District health officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jiskani, District Chairman PPHI Zohaib Shaikh, All Assistant Commissioners, officers of Police, Information and relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

