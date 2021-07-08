DC chairs meeting to review Covid vaccination process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Usman Abdullah has cancelled the leaves of staff deputed at Covid vaccination centers and ordered to increase the number of fix centers at taluka level besides asking DHO and MS to improve their performance.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review targets achieved during Covid vaccination process.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that in order to provide facilities to the masses the number of vaccination centers should be increased so that people could easily inoculate.

He also directed to devise a strategy to administer Covid vaccine to the people offering prayers in worship places and visiting markets through mobile teams so that maximum number of people could be inoculated.

DC instructed DHO to cancel leaves of staff at vaccination centers while seeking cooperation of political, social and religious leaders in this regard.

He ordered to ensure availability of all facilities at fix centers to minimize long queues of visitors.