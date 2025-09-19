Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Department's Performances

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC chairs meeting to review department's performances

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An important meeting on Friday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud to review

institutional performance of various departments at the district level .

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Nida Iqbal,Additional Assistant Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Khattak, TMO Kohat, Syed Waqas Ali Shah and Focal Person TMA, Muhammad Waqas and other concerned

officers.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the performance reports submitted by various departments was taken.

The deputy commissioner urged the officers to take practical steps to make their current performance more effective and in line with public expectations.

He issued clear instructions that no negligence would be tolerated in the discharge of official duties.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers to ensure timely and sustainable resolution of public issues, while giving top priority to transparent and quality completion of all development projects.

He also directed the officers to maintain teamwork, better coordination and effective presence in

the field.

The Deputy Commissioner also expressed the hope that all the institutions would ensure the achievement of their goals

through mutual coordination to take the district on the path of development.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

13 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

20 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

2 hours ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

2 hours ago
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

2 hours ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

3 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

3 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan