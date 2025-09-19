DC Chairs Meeting To Review Department's Performances
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An important meeting on Friday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud to review
institutional performance of various departments at the district level .
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Nida Iqbal,Additional Assistant Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Khattak, TMO Kohat, Syed Waqas Ali Shah and Focal Person TMA, Muhammad Waqas and other concerned
officers.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the performance reports submitted by various departments was taken.
The deputy commissioner urged the officers to take practical steps to make their current performance more effective and in line with public expectations.
He issued clear instructions that no negligence would be tolerated in the discharge of official duties.
The deputy commissioner directed the officers to ensure timely and sustainable resolution of public issues, while giving top priority to transparent and quality completion of all development projects.
He also directed the officers to maintain teamwork, better coordination and effective presence in
the field.
The Deputy Commissioner also expressed the hope that all the institutions would ensure the achievement of their goals
through mutual coordination to take the district on the path of development.
