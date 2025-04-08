DC Chairs Meeting To Review Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review progress on development projects in the district.
Officers of Public Health, C&W , sports , Forest departments and other concerned departments attended the meeting.
The officers gave a detailed briefing on the progress made so far on their development projects, overall performance of the department, problems, reform measures and other matters.
The deputy commissioner issued necessary instructions to all departments to perform duties efficiently, complete development schemes in a timely manner and ensure the provision of better services to the people.
APP/azq/378
