DC chairs meeting to review development Schemes

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Secretary Social welfare committee Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting to review development schemes carried out through the funds allocated by oil and gas exploration companies Pakistan Petroleum limited and OGDCL.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, the Committee Secretary was apprised that the worth of funds allocated by PPL and OGDCL was approximately 89 lacs.

DC directed to prepare development Schemes for those areas where oil and gas reserves were found in order to ensure provision of education,health, clean drinking water and drainage system so that living standard of the people to be improved.

Proposals regarding installation of RO plants in Bhriya city and Lakha Road were also presented on the occasion. DC directed the public health engineering department to make necessary arrangements including selection of land.

Among others representative of MPA elected Syed Ameer Ali Shah, PPL official Muhammad Akram, Regional Coordinator OGDCL Nawab Mithani, Executive Engineer Buildings division Alam uddin Daahri were alsopresent on the occasion.