DC chairs meeting to review dewatering accumulated rainwater

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review dewatering of rain water in the limits of Naushahro Feroze district.

Meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Scarp Mansoor Ahmed Memonm Project Director Scarp Amjad Ali Memon, Executive Engineer Rohri division Iftekhar Ahmed Langaah, Executive Engineer Nusrat canal Ataa Muhammad Chajjro, Excecutive engineer scarp Zulfiqar Sahito, Irrigation SDOs and Assistant Commissioners.

Addressing the meeting DC said that on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh dewatering of rain water had been started immediately and10 places have been highlighted from flood water would be drained in Indus, Rohri canal and Nusrat canal for which work had been started.

The DC directed irrigation officers that water should be drained in canals according to their capacity so that breach could not occur.

Relevant officers informed meeting that about 15 square kilometers area of Chanhen Manomal, Bhriya Road, Lakha Road and Chanheen Suleman weres still submerged in flood water which would be moved in sem nullah after draining in Nusrat canal while flood water accumulated in Sadhuja,Noor pur, Manahi and Dheeran would be moved in Indus river through detha miner and paran miner, similarly rain water accumulated in Daali, Hussain Kalhoro, Kot Bahadur, Koro Memon and Khai will be drained in Rohri canal through Sondhan Miner and Sarhal Miner.

Later Chief Engineer Scarp and other staff visited Rohri canal and Nusrat canal to prepare a strategy for dewatering and installing required machinery.