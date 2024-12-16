DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works

A broad based meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Mudasir Farooq here on Monday to review different ongoing development works and other awaited development works

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A broad based meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Mudasir Farooq here on Monday to review different ongoing development works and other awaited development works.

The meeting apprised the different ongoing development works including the beautification works of the city, removal of the encroachments maintaining the smooth flow of the traffic and imposition of strict traffic rules to avoid one wheeling, traffic jams to minimize the traffic accidents.

The meeting also reviewed the provision of better facilities to the citizens and their demands appropriately.

DC discussed different plans for the Beautification of the city and decided to divide the city in three zones in order to setup the teams of concerned departments and to give them responsibilities to chalk out the comprehensive planing for the capital city.

The DC directed all the concerned departments and their heads to ensure law and order situation and cleanliness of the city and removal of unlawful traffic parking on the roadsides and at the public places.

The meeting also decided to install No parking/parking boards on the both sides of the highways and draw yellow lining where necessary. It was decided to impose ban loaded trucks in the city other than allotted hours.

Th emeeting was attended by different district officers and departmental heads including Chief Officer Municipal corporation Muzaffarabad Muhammad Zulfiqar Alam, Additional SP Muzaffarabad Atta u Rehman, Additional DC (General) Muzaffarabad Imran Abbas Naqvi,Mohsin Hameed Mir Director Electricity Operation Division Muzaffarabad, Sardar Imran Khan Municipal Magistrate Muzaffarabad, Assistant Director PWD Maintenance Division Muzaffarabad, DSP Traffic Muzaffarabad and other officials of different district institutions.