DC chairs meeting to review Eid Milad -un-Nabi arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, presided over a meeting at DC Office Darbar Hall to review the arrangements for celebrating 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with great fervor and respect.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is the mercy for the whole world and the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is the month of the benefactor of humanity, so it is our duty to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with devotion and respect.

Deputy Commissioner further said that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), a Seerat-un-Nabi Conference will be organized regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwat.

Deputy Commissioner directed all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with Ulema Karam at the tehsil level to resolve their issues and remove encroachments from the routes of processions and rallies immediately.

Deputy Commissioner directed the education Department officials to organize Seerat-un-Nabi conferences in high schools and higher secondary schools of the district and arrange competitions of Naat and Qirat among children.

Deputy Commissioner assured the religious leaders that the district administration will cooperate fully in making better arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and will also activate Chiraghan and monitoring committees at the district level besides setting up a control room.

He directed the HESCO officials not to load-shedding from evening to 1 am during the Mehfil-e-Milad.

He directed the Traffic Police officer to prepare a plan to maintain traffic flow on the procession routes.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Corporation and Town officials to improve the sanitation situation in all cities, procession routes, and mosques.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Qazi Mohammad Rashid Bhutto said that gates will be installed by Municipal Corporation at different intersections of the city on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and sanitation situation will be improved in all areas of the city. Water stalls will also be set up on the procession routes.

Addressing the meeting, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani said that a security plan is being formed by the police for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). He further said that to maintain law and order in the district, Ulema Karam and citizens should cooperate with the police.

Applications should be submitted to the police office regarding the security of Mehfil-e-Milad and processions so that better security arrangements can be made.

In the meeting, Jamat Ahle Sunnat's Syed Muhammad Hassan Shah Jillani, Syed Nizamuddin, Qari Muhammad Sajjad Ovesi, Syed Noor Ahmed, Dr. Khushi Muhammad, Maulana Nisar Sikandari, Muhammad Ashraf Araeen, and other Ulema Karam and religious leaders gave suggestions for celebrating Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with great fervor and presented their problems.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, MS PMCH Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Manager PPHI Syed Hider Shah, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sohu, and all Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil, Town officials, Milad Committee representatives, Ulema Karam, religious organizations leaders, Traffic Police, Local Government, Rescue, Health, Social Welfare, HESCO, and other relevant officers.