DC Chairs Meeting To Review Eid Milad-un-Nabi Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chann on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for celebration of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The meeting was informed that the security and traffic arrangements would be made by SSP Larkana under Police contingency plan.
The meeting decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm throughout the district.
The DC urged upon the representatives of Police and Rangers that all out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation and flow of smooth traffic in the district on the occasion.
He also called upon the Ulema of all sects and the people of every walk of life to play their role in this regard and create the atmosphere of brotherhood and unity on the occasion. The Ulemas assured of their full cooperation in this regard.
The DC directed all the Municipal Officers and officials of local bodies department Larkana to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements may be ensured.
The WAPDA/SEPCO authority would also ensure smooth supply of the electricity for the events regarding the observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the SEPCO personal would also accompanied with the processions for removing the wires interrupting the passage of procession.
The officials of SEPCO assured the meeting that no load-shedding would be carried-out up to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal.
It was also decided that the DHO Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, District Support Manager PPHI would set-up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana may be ensured to present round the clock with medicines and all the service delivery offices will remain open up to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal and submit their reports to DC Office in time in this regard, Meeting was also decided that that Milad programmes would be organized in all the schools and colleges of the district on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.
Concerned police officers were directed to maintain law and order during celebrations and to simplify the procedure of issuance of route permit.
The Rangers officers informed the meeting that they have made complete foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.
On the occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rahool Khan Khoso said DSPs and Inspectors would be with the procession on the first day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, so that they can be provided full security.
He said it is also the responsibility of everyone to keep an eye on miscreants in the processions and gatherings, so that no law and order problem arises.
The meeting also decided that the control rooms would be established at DC office as well as other concerned offices.
The meeting was attended among the others, SP Headquarters Larkana, Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Municipal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Larkana, Assistant Commissioners, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, Municipal officers, officials of local bodies department, Ulemas of various sects and officers of different Department.
