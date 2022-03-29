DC chairs meeting to review electricity issues

A meeting regarding unannounced load shedding being faced by citizens and traders' community was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting regarding unannounced load shedding being faced by citizens and traders' community was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by XEN Hesco Deedar Hussain Channa, President Chamber of Commerce Sadaruddin Memon, Vice President Traders' Alliance Shahid Hussain Khokhar, Qayoom Qureshi and others.

Addressing the meeting DC said that district administration was working seriously to resolve the civic issues of the district on priority basis.

Communicating about public issues, representatives of traders' community said that unannounced and unscheduled load shedding was adversely affecting domestic problems apart from routine trading activities. They said that trading activities were also affected during the peak of the Corona attack.

They said that scarcity of drinking water was adding to the miseries of the common man. Deputy Commissioner directed Hesco officials to avoid load shedding during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh times during the month of Ramadan, which affects the routine domestic and commercial activities.

XEN Hesco clarified that repair of faults and necessary maintenance were the main cause of power closure and difficulties for the general public. He said that at present Hesco is resorting to six hours load shedding adding that this schedule would be changed during the month of Ramadan at Sehr and Iftar time.

He said that power would not be switched off during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh timings.