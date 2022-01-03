UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Immunization Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 06:57 PM

DC chairs meeting to review immunization process

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghazanfar Ali Qadri Monday directed the officers of health department to ensure strict monitoring and door-to-door availability of vaccination teams during immunization campaigns

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, DC issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at Darbar hall Makli to review the process of expanded programme of immunization (EPI).

DC said that no compromise would be made on the precious lives of innocent children because they were builders of the future.

DC asked relevant officers to devise a comprehensive strategy by utilizing all available resources so that no child would be missed during the vaccination drive.

District focal person Dr.Nazeer Ahmed Khuwaja, focal person IRD Mehmood Memon and N-stop officer Dr. Rajesh Kumar presented Union council wise detailed data about EPI.

DC expressed his dissatisfaction and asked to ensure complete vaccination of kids from birth to 15 months so that they could be saved from infectious diseases.

District Health Officer, Dr. Muhammad Hanif Memon, ADHO Dr. Muhammad Hassan Gandro, District Manager UNICEF Ejaz Ahmed Jakhro and other officers were also present in the meeting.

