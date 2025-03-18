DC chairs meeting to review Lady Health Performance program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A monthly performance review meeting on the Lady Health Workers (LHW) program, surveillance, and ongoing immunization programs was held at the Darbar Hall of the DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the meeting. During meeting, the monthly progress of all ongoing health programs was reviewed.

Addressing the officials of the Health Department, DC directed to focus on immunization, the Lady Health Workers program, and surveillance activities in the district.

He emphasized enhancing these programs to provide better healthcare facilities, especially for mothers and children.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the District Surveillance Officer to further improve surveillance efforts, visit healthcare centers, and immediately report any detected cases to the district administration.

DC Memon directed the focal person for the immunization program to ensure the effectiveness of ongoing vaccination efforts, stating that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also urged health officials to make the Lady Health Workers program more efficient and proactive.

During the meeting, the officials of Health Department provided updates on the progress of the Lady Health Workers program, immunization efforts, and surveillance activities across the district.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Medical Superintendent of PMC Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr. Allah Bux Rajper, Dr. Amina Brohi, and other relevant officials.

