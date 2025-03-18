Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Lady Health Performance Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DC chairs meeting to review Lady Health Performance program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A monthly performance review meeting on the Lady Health Workers (LHW) program, surveillance, and ongoing immunization programs was held at the Darbar Hall of the DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the meeting. During meeting, the monthly progress of all ongoing health programs was reviewed.

Addressing the officials of the Health Department, DC directed to focus on immunization, the Lady Health Workers program, and surveillance activities in the district.

He emphasized enhancing these programs to provide better healthcare facilities, especially for mothers and children.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the District Surveillance Officer to further improve surveillance efforts, visit healthcare centers, and immediately report any detected cases to the district administration.

DC Memon directed the focal person for the immunization program to ensure the effectiveness of ongoing vaccination efforts, stating that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also urged health officials to make the Lady Health Workers program more efficient and proactive.

During the meeting, the officials of Health Department provided updates on the progress of the Lady Health Workers program, immunization efforts, and surveillance activities across the district.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Medical Superintendent of PMC Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr. Allah Bux Rajper, Dr. Amina Brohi, and other relevant officials.

APP/rzq /mwq

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

3 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan